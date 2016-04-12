UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
LISBON, April 12 Portuguese consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in March from the previous month, ending a four-month decline after the end of seasonal clothing and footwear sales, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday.
Year-on-year inflation clocked 0.4 percent in March, the same as in February.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a year-on-year inflation of 0.3 percent and a monthly price rise of 1.8 percent.
Clothing and footwear prices jumped by nearly 28 percent in March from February, when overall consumer prices fell 0.4 percent from the previous month while clothing and footwear prices fell 5.6 percent.
Average inflation in the 12 months to March was unchanged at 0.6 percent.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
