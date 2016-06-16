LISBON, June 16 France's OFI Asset Management, jointly with investment firms Ardian and Swiss Life Holding , plans to invest up to 430 million euros in motorways and renewable energy in Portugal via partnership deals, OFI chief executive officer said.

Jean-Pierre Grimaud told Reuters on Thursday that after a previous investment project in motorways worth 360 million euros, OFI was now preparing to invest around another 180 million euros in motorways and between 200 million and 250 million euros in renewable energy.

"We are in the process to invest in the next couple of weeks again in a set of motorways, again with Ardian, and with Swiss Life, here in Portugal," he said, adding that the energy investment will be done jointly with Ardian.

He said that OFI saw the risk of investing in such equity infrastructure projects as "very low as it's not linked directly to the economy or the evolution of GDP" in the Iberian country which only emerged from an economic and debt crisis in 2014.

"So, it's a very right mitigation between risk and return," Grimaud said.

In June 2015, Ardian signed a partnership deal with Ascendi, a unit of Portugal's largest construction firm Mota-Engil , and Novo Banco, to jointly manage five motorway concessions in Portugal. Grimaud said OFI was a co-investor with Adrian. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)