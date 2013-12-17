LISBON Dec 17 Chinese group Fosun International
and a unit of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global
Management have presented binding bids for the
privatisation of the insurance arm of Portugal's state-owned
bank Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD).
In a statement, CGD said only the two bidders shortlisted by
the government in September met Monday's deadline to present
bids, which will now be evaluated. It gave no information on the
size of the offers for the country's biggest insurer with a 26
percent market share.
The government said last week it will likely choose the
winning bid for Caixa Seguros in early January. Local media have
said the government expects CGD to pocket over 1 billion euros
from the sale, which would help the bank repay 1.65 billion
euros injected by the state in mid-2012.
The sale is part of a series of privatisations demanded as a
condition of Portugal's EU/IMF bailout. Lisbon has long overshot
its end-2013 privatisation revenue target of 5.5 billion euros
after privatising or selling stakes in two energy firms, the
airport concession ANA and postal service CTT.
Lisbon is still expected to privatise flag carrier airline
TAP, the cargo unit of the national railway company Comboios de
Portugal and parts of water utility Aguas de Portugal.
