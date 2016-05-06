LISBON May 6 Productive foreign investment in Portugal more than doubled last year and investor interest remains strong despite a turbulent government change in late 2015, the head of the state agency for promotion of exports and investment (AICEP) said.

Miguel Frasquilho told Reuters in an interview the pipeline of foreign investment projects for 2016-18 attracted via government channels now amounted to a "fairly strong" total of over 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion), and the outlook was promising after last year's sharp increase to 1.7 billion euros.

Productive foreign investment, defined as money flowing into fixed assets and inventories and excluding cash placed in financial instruments, created 5,000 jobs and helped safeguard another 30,000, he said.

Still, total foreign direct investment, including in the financial sector which is much more volatile, fell 5 percent to 5.4 billion euros last year.

Some analysts have expressed concern that the new left-leaning government's anti-austerity moves will undermine foreign investment. But Frasquilho, who stayed on in his post from the previous, austerity-minded centre-right administration, said: "I have noticed no such thing."

"The investor interest is there, which is visible during roadshows that I've done, and that's excellent news," he said, adding that Portugal was now widely seen as a credible country after recovering from an economic crisis.

"The Socialist government is committed to the European treaties, the budget pact, with the trajectory of deficit reductions," he said. "The fact that this year's budget puts the deficit at 2.2 percent of GDP, the lowest level in our democratic history, is an excellent signal to investors."

He said investors were drawn to a variety of sectors such as aeronautics, carmaking, fashion, technology, pulp and paper, and shared services centres in Portugal.

The agency pins much of its hopes for luring investment on the fact that Lisbon will host the Web Summit for the next three years. The previous host of the global conference, Dublin, brought together thousands of investors and start-ups.

"Portugal is starting to be seen as a technology hub, something that five years ago was unthinkable," Frasquilho said, adding that he saw good prospects for investment from the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Twitter.

Frasquilho also said he was optimistic that Portugal's exports would continue to rise after last year's record highs thanks to diversification of trade, despite economic problems in key trading partners Angola and Brazil.

"The example of (exports to) the United States in 2015 is extraordinary," he said. Exports there rose more than 20 percent, offsetting a decline in trade with Angola and Brazil. Portuguese exports to the United States have more than doubled in the past five years, he said.

($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)