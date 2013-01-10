UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LISBON Jan 10 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a 10.5 percent rise in 2012 preliminary sales, boosted by its Polish operation that compensated for a weaker performance at home.
Jeronimo, Portugal's no.2 retailer and the largest food retailer in Poland where it runs the Biedronka discount network, said total sales last year rose to 10.9 billion euros ($14.40 billion).
The company said sales grew "in spite of the particularly difficult year in Portugal where the market declined and the slowdown in the growth of the Polish economy".
In the fourth quarter, total group sales rose 16 percent.
Biedronka's sales grew by 16 percent year on year and the company said it ended the year with 2,125 stores in Poland where its sales now contribute 62 percent of the group's total revenue.
($1 = 0.7568 euros) (Reporting by Patricia Rua; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources