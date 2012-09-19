By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Sept 19 Along Portugal's Atlantic
coastline even surf gear businesses are struggling. They aren't
victims only of the debt crisis that forced Lisbon into a
bailout last year but of a legal system that is among the most
inefficient in the developed world.
Luis Falcao LDA, a surf wear importer and retailer with 10
outlets, is a prime example. The company is involved in over one
hundred legal cases to recover unpaid bills worth over 1 million
euros that have been stuck in the courts for four to six years,
says Miguel Tilli, a lawyer for the business that is owned by
his father.
"That's the country we live in," Tilli sighs. "We're running
a tight ship, surviving, but too many firms are simply folding."
As part of Portugal's 78 billion euro international bailout,
its EU and IMF lenders have demanded judicial reform to unblock
court cases involving billions of euros in repossessions, back
taxes and fines. Delays in settling cases are compounding the
structural weaknesses of Portugal's economy - uncompetitive
labour costs, large debts and a lack of financing.
To an established business like Luis Falcao, the bills
stranded in courts mean lost expansion opportunities.
To hundreds of other small firms, especially in the hard-hit
construction sector, being unable to collect on a 5,000 euro
bounced cheque for a few months can mean going under.
"Inefficient courts have a direct economic impact on
employment, on credit... and weaken the ability of a country to
attract foreign direct investment," said IMF legal adviser
Sebastiaan Pompe.
Following a decade of stagnation, Portugal's economy is now
experiencing its worst recession since the 1970s. Unemployment
is at a record high of over 15 percent. Foreign direct
investment in Portugal fell to 82 billion euros in June this
year from 87 billion euros a year earlier, according to the
latest available central bank data.
Portugal's justice system is the second slowest in Western
Europe after Italy's even though it has one of the highest rates
of judges and prosecutors, over 30 per 100,000 people.
The European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice
estimated in 2010 judges here would need 430 days to close all
pending cases, more than twice Sweden's 197 days. Pending cases
rose by about 4 percent last year to 1.23 million.
DISCOURAGING FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Foreign investors are suffering too.
Chris Barton, head of the British-Portuguese Chamber of
Commerce in Lisbon, highlights the case of one British
entrepreneur who has been locked in a multi-million euro
compensation battle with a southern municipality for 20 years
over an operating license for his industrial storage facility.
"He's won all cases so far, but got nothing. We suggested
our own legal team's help. They were very sympathetic, but
concluded that you'll basically never win a battle against the
state unless the system changes... In general, people do feel
very frustrated with the slowness of justice here," Barton said.
The reform should bring some relief.
Most delayed cases, like those the surf wear company
complains about, have already been judged in the first instance.
But currently they require a second process to enable
collection. The need for a second process will be eliminated
under the planned reforms.
"That alone will reduce the number of stalled cases by 40
percent," said Justice Minister Paula von Hafe Teixeira da Cruz.
Her reform drive over the past year has won praise from
Portugal's EU and IMF lenders. She says she is determined to
clear the backlog of cases by June 2013, as demanded under the
terms of the bailout.
"Everything is either already working, like the new
intellectual property court, or ready as a draft law. It's a
massive job for one year. We've met all the lenders' deadlines
so far and we expect to continue doing so," she said.
That means that a new civil code and district court system
must be approved by parliament by year-end and implemented in
months. The minister said her team had already cleared 100,000
cases, reducing the backlog of delayed cases to "very roughly"
500,000.
The Judges' Association fears the changes are being rushed
through without sufficient thought and on the cheap.
"It has to be done with time and money for the
implementation, including a decent computer system, adequate
court buildings. There have been reforms in the past that looked
great on paper but they gave absolutely no results because they
didn't have the necessary resources. No money, no honey," said
association chief Jose Mouraz Lopes.
The number of district courts will be slashed to 23 from
320, pooling their work in larger centres and closing courts in
rural areas where the population has shrunk since the system was
established in 1837. Courts will specialize to deal with labour
or trade issues.
"The minister was courageous about the district courts, you
have to give her that, but the main thing is that they don't
have the money to do it properly," said Prof. Nuno Garoupa, law
and economics researcher at the University of Illinois.
"The whole system needs a game-over and start-again moment,
when old processes are cleaned up, but that would require double
the number of judges we have today," he added.
He called for a model more like the Netherlands, where
courts are financed according to their efficiency, or Finland
and Norway that set deadlines of six to 12 months to complete
most cases. Portugal's convoluted system has more in common with
France and Italy, he said.
Conceicao Gomes, researcher and author of a book "Delays in
Justice", said the reform push must continue: "It's not enough
to put it in a law, it takes time to implement. But nothing will
change tomorrow unless we start today."