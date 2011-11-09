LISBON Nov 9 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker
said on Wednesday that there will never be a euro currency
without Portugal as he praised the country's efforts in meeting
budget goals under a 78-billion-euro bailout from the European
Union and IMF.
Juncker, who spoke after meeting Portuguese Prime Minister
Pedro Passos Coelho, also said Italy has to not only announce
economic measures but it also has to implement them. "Italy has
to prove we are right to put all our confidence in them," he
said.
He was speaking as Italian bond yields shot higher Wednesday
to euro-era highs on concerns about its large debt load,
spooking global markets.
(Reporting By Elisabete Tavares and Daniel Alvarenga, writing
by Axel Bugge)