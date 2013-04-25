BRUSSELS, April 25 Portugal has teamed up with
the European Investment Bank (EIB) to facilitate funding for the
country's small companies, the country's finance minister said
on Thursday.
Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in some euro zone
countries are struggling to get funding from banks, which are
reluctant to take on further credit risk as they try to adapt to
new regulatory standards for capital and liquidity levels.
Vitor Gaspar told an audience during a panel discussion at a
European Union event that bank credit was extremely adverse in
Portugal and that the country was cooperating with European
institutions to change this as fast as possible.
"The EIB is looking at setting up full-fledged financing
schemes, including the possibility of granting
counter-guarantees," Gaspar said. "For the purpose of freeing
risk capital of financial institutions, the EIF (European
Investment Fund) may play a role through risk-protection
schemes."
Setting up an equity fund was another option to tackle the
undercapitalisation of SMEs, which could copied by other
countries seeing bank stress, he said.
"We are also exploring the proposal for a first-loss
guarantee scheme," Gaspar added.
He said that some of these ideas were already at the later
stages of preparation and could be implemented "fairly soon".
The European Central Bank is increasingly concerned about
weakening lending to SMEs, because it sees these companies as a
key part to get the currency bloc back to growth. It has called
for more support from supranational institutions like the EIB.
