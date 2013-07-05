BRIEF-Highland Copper increased size of non-brokered private placement to 265 million units
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
LISBON, July 5 Portugal's president warned on Friday that a negative scenario for the country would be if it failed to return to markets as planned in 2014 due to external events or internal politics.
"The incapacity of returning to the markets in 2014 could even be a result of the troika not being ready to sign off in a positive way on the rescue package," President Anibal Cavaco Silva told a conference.
Analysts have warned that a political crisis that hit the country this week could upset the smooth progress of Lisbon's adjustment programme under a 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF.
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Under amended terms, Beacon Securities Limited shall purchase 32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.