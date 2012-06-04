BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
LISBON, June 4 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest private bank in terms of assets, will draw 3 billion euros from the country's bailout funds to raise capital, it said on Monday.
Millennium will raise a further 500 million euros from shareholders in a rights issue, it said in a statement.
The move comes as Portugal's banks struggle under the country's debt crisis to meet strict capital requirements established under a 78-billion-euro bailout. As part of that bailout, 12 billion euros was set aside for banks.
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.