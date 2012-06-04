LISBON, June 4 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest private bank in terms of assets, will draw 3 billion euros from the country's bailout funds to raise capital, it said on Monday.

Millennium will raise a further 500 million euros from shareholders in a rights issue, it said in a statement.

The move comes as Portugal's banks struggle under the country's debt crisis to meet strict capital requirements established under a 78-billion-euro bailout. As part of that bailout, 12 billion euros was set aside for banks.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)