LISBON, June 12 Millennium bcp, Portugal's second largest private bank, has not made any decision about launching a capital increase, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Shares in Millennium slumped on Thursday on speculation the bank was preparing a cash call.

"The bank's board has not taken any decision about any capital increase," the spokesman said. "The bank's obligation is consider alternatives that create value for the company and its shareholders."

Local media has speculated in recent weeks that the bank was considering a capital hike.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)