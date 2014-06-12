BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
LISBON, June 12 Millennium bcp, Portugal's second largest private bank, has not made any decision about launching a capital increase, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Shares in Millennium slumped on Thursday on speculation the bank was preparing a cash call.
"The bank's board has not taken any decision about any capital increase," the spokesman said. "The bank's obligation is consider alternatives that create value for the company and its shareholders."
Local media has speculated in recent weeks that the bank was considering a capital hike.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.