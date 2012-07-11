LISBON, July 11 Mining giant Rio Tinto is set to pull
out of a planned iron ore project worth over 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in
Portugal, but the government remains confident it will find prospectors as other
foreign firms remain interested, two sources close to the process told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"The Moncorvo mines project will go ahead, but most likely without Rio
Tinto," said one of the sources, adding that although formally the talks with
the Anglo-Australian miner have not ended yet, the result was practically clear.
"Rio Tinto is choosing to give up smaller projects and Moncorvo should be one of
them."
Portugal's economy ministry would not comment on the issue and Rio Tinto
officials would not return calls from Reuters.
Moncorvo, in northern Portugal, holds one of the largest iron ore deposits
in Europe.
Portugal, which is going through its worst recession since the 1970s and is
under a 78-billion euros IMF/EU bailout, is trying to draw investors to explore
its mining resources that range from iron ore to gold, silver and tungsten.
Another source from the sector said the deposits will not remain untapped
for long.
"The potential is still there and we have others interested: big mining
companies from Brazil, China, Canada and South Korea," the source said.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Filipa Cunha Lima and Clara Ferreira Marques; Writing by Daniel
Alvarenga; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)