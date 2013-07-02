* Foreign minister quits, day after finance minister
* Coalition stability in question as PM Coelho raises stakes
* Populat discontent grows over cuts required by bailout
By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, July 2 Portugal's prime minister refused
to accept the resignation of his foreign minister on Tuesday,
raising the stakes in a political crisis that could derail
Lisbon's plan to exit an international bailout.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told the nation that he
would continue to head the government to ensure political
stability and would work in coming hours to overcome the crisis
sparked by the resignation of Foreign Minister Paulo Portas.
"With me, the country will not choose political, economic
and social collapse," Passos Coelho said in a televised address.
"There is a lot of work to be done and we have to reap the fruit
of what we sowed with so much effort," he said, referring to the
swingeing austerity measures implemented under the bailout.
Under Portuguese law, the prime minister can refuse to
accept the resignation of a minister.
Coelho's decision puts the responsibility for the
government's survival squarely on the shoulders of Portas, who
now has to decide whether to stay in his post or pull his
rightist CDS-PP party out of the coalition. Without the CDS-PP,
the centre-right government would lose its majority.
Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, the architect of a programme
of spending cuts and tax hikes required by foreign lenders as a
condition of their support, resigned a day earlier, citing an
erosion in support for the bailout.
EXIT PATH
Passos Coelho has fought tooth and nail to keep his country
on a trajectory to exit its 78 billion euro ($102 billion)
bailout next year as scheduled, but the measures have pushed
Portugal deeper into its worst economic crisis since the 1970s.
"It would be a rushed move to accept this resignation
request," said Passos Coelho. "I have not asked the president to
remove the foreign minister ... a coalition government cannot be
put in jeopardy unless there are enormously serious
divergences."
Portas said he was resigning because he objected to the
appointment of Treasury Secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque to
replace Gaspar.
"The government has fallen apart," said Antonio Jose Seguro,
head of the opposition Socialists. "The prime minister has lost
all legitimacy to govern."
Portuguese bond prices fell sharply after Portas's
announcement, with the returns investors demand to hold 10-year
bonds rising 35 basis points. The news weighed on the euro.
"There are increasing reasons to be concerned about
developments in Portugal, which has been the 'forgotten country'
for much of the (euro zone) crisis," said Alex White, an analyst
at J.P. Morgan, in a research report.
"The rug is being pulled out from under the Passos Coelho
government and Portugal is now staring at the prospect of early
elections," said Nicolas Spiro, managing director at Spiro
Sovereign Strategy.
"The back-to-back resignations throw the political
opposition to reform in Portugal into sharp relief and pose
serious questions about the country's ability to push ahead, let
alone exit, its troubled bailout programme."
NOT GREECE
Lefteris Farmakis, an economist at Nomura Securities, said
he did not expect a Greek-style political crisis with radical
parties gaining importance.
"The (opposition) Socialists are a mainstream party and they
have a strong lead in opinion polls. The outcome of any election
would be within the previous political spectrum, not like in
Greece, where new forces emerged," he said.
Opposition to austerity has risen steadily this year since
the sharpest tax hikes in living memory. There was a general
strike last week and leading business confederations have also
called for an easing of austerity.
Officials from Portugal's 'troika' of international lenders
- the European Union, IMF and ECB - are due to start their next
review of the economy on July 15.
Portugal has struggled to meet the terms of its bailout as
the recession has deepened, and Coelho has said he may seek a
further relaxation of budget deficit limits if the economy
worsens further.
The centre-right government has led the country ever since
Portugal got the bailout, requested by the former Socialist
government before it collapsed, in 2011.