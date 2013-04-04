LISBON, April 4 Portugal's Parliamentary Affairs
Minister Miguel Relvas, a senior cabinet member close to the
prime minister, resigned on Thursday, the government said in a
statement, adding that the resignation was accepted.
The move comes a day after the government easily defeated a
no confidence motion fielded by the opposition Socialists in
parliament over the administration's austerity policies under an
EU/IMF bailout.
The reason for the resignation was not immediately
announced, but Relvas has long faced allegations that he
obtained his university degree without completing the required
course credits.