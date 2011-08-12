BRUSSELS Aug 12 Below is the full text of the joint statememt by the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund after their Aug. 1-12 mission to Portugal.

BEGIN TEXT

"Staff teams from the European Commission (EC), European Central Bank (ECB), and International Monetary Fund (IMF) visited Lisbon during August 1-12 for the first regular quarterly review of the government's economic program.

"The objectives of the program are to restore competitiveness and to put Portugal's economy on the path of sustainable growth, sound public finances and job creation.

"In our assessment the program is on track. We welcome the new government's commitment to the ambitious and comprehensive program agreed in May 2011 and take note of its determination to accelerate implementation in key areas.

"In this regard, prospects for success have been enhanced by the decisions of European leaders at the July 21 summit to lower interest rates to near the European Financial Stability Fund's funding rate, significantly extend maturities, and -- most importantly -- stand ready to provide financing until market access has normalized, provided Portugal perseveres with the adjustment effort. A successful completion of the program now more than ever hinges on the effort and resolve of the Portuguese government and people.

"Economic growth and inflation for the year as a whole are expected to remain in line with the program framework. Exports have been relatively strong; consumer confidence indicators are steady; and employment has remained broadly stable.

"While GDP is expected to contract by 2.2 percent this year we still project a recovery to begin taking hold in early 2013. We appreciate the authorities' strong commitment to the program's fiscal consolidation path, including the measures to redress recent slippages in expenditure controls during the first semester.

"On account of these revenue-increasing measures, we expect that the fiscal deficit will be limited to 5.9 percent of GDP in 2011, as programmed. We will also continue to work closely with the authorities to strengthen public financial management and ensure that fiscal performance remains on track in 2011 and beyond.

"In the near future, adoption of a 2012 budget consistent with reducing the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP, and development of a 4-year fiscal strategy will be the key challenges.

"As to the financial sector, banks are strengthening their capital levels to meet the new capital requirements established under the program and existing legislation is being amended to strengthen the augmented solvency support facility. A balanced and orderly deleveraging of the banking sector remains critical to eliminating funding imbalances on a permanent basis, while safeguarding adequate credit for dynamic sectors to spur growth. Progress has also been made to strengthen the supervisory and regulatory framework.

"The success of the program hinges above all on the opening of the economy to competition. Reducing government involvement in private sector activity and establishing a level playing field for firms is critical in this regard, and the Government is up to a good start with the abolishment of the special rights of the state in private companies ahead of schedule. Labour market reforms to align the protection and rights under fixed and open-ended contracts are advancing, and the authorities are working on a proposal to create an employer-financed fund for paying out workers' severance entitlements. Progress has been made in preparing for a socalled fiscal devaluation and we take note of the authorities' assurances that they still plan to take a major first step in this regard with the 2012 budget. This reform should be focussed on improving competitiveness, and should be kept simple and broadbased.

"While the reforms are generally off to a promising early start, most of the difficult changes still lie ahead and the authorities' resolve in this regard will undoubtedly be fiercely tested by opposition from vested interests.

"The government's program is supported by loans from the European Union amounting to 52 billion euros and a 26 billion euros Extended Fund Facility with the IMF.

"Approval of the conclusion of this review will allow the disbursement of 11.5 billion euros (7.6 billion euros by the EU, and 3.9 billion euros by the IMF). This disbursement can take place in September subject to the approval of the IMF Executive Board and ECOFIN and EUROGROUP.

"The joint mission for the next program review is expected to take place in November 2011." END TEXT