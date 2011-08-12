BRUSSELS Aug 12 Below is the full text of the
joint statememt by the European Commission, the European Central
Bank, and the International Monetary Fund after their Aug. 1-12
mission to Portugal.
"Staff teams from the European Commission (EC), European
Central Bank (ECB), and International Monetary Fund (IMF)
visited Lisbon during August 1-12 for the first regular
quarterly review of the government's economic program.
"The objectives of the program are to restore
competitiveness and to put Portugal's economy on the path of
sustainable growth, sound public finances and job creation.
"In our assessment the program is on track. We welcome the
new government's commitment to the ambitious and comprehensive
program agreed in May 2011 and take note of its determination to
accelerate implementation in key areas.
"In this regard, prospects for success have been enhanced by
the decisions of European leaders at the July 21 summit to lower
interest rates to near the European Financial Stability Fund's
funding rate, significantly extend maturities, and -- most
importantly -- stand ready to provide financing until market
access has normalized, provided Portugal perseveres with the
adjustment effort. A successful completion of the program now
more than ever hinges on the effort and resolve of the Portuguese
government and people.
"Economic growth and inflation for the year as a whole are
expected to remain in line with the program framework. Exports
have been relatively strong; consumer confidence indicators are
steady; and employment has remained broadly stable.
"While GDP is expected to contract by 2.2 percent this year
we still project a recovery to begin taking hold in early 2013.
We appreciate the authorities' strong commitment to the
program's fiscal consolidation path, including the measures to
redress recent slippages in expenditure controls during the
first semester.
"On account of these revenue-increasing measures, we expect
that the fiscal deficit will be limited to 5.9 percent of
GDP in 2011, as programmed. We will also continue to work
closely with the authorities to strengthen public financial
management and ensure that fiscal performance remains on track
in 2011 and beyond.
"In the near future, adoption of a 2012 budget consistent
with reducing the deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP, and
development of a 4-year fiscal strategy will be the key
challenges.
"As to the financial sector, banks are strengthening their
capital levels to meet the new capital requirements established
under the program and existing legislation is being amended to
strengthen the augmented solvency support facility. A balanced
and orderly deleveraging of the banking sector remains critical
to eliminating funding imbalances on a permanent basis, while
safeguarding adequate credit for dynamic sectors to spur growth.
Progress has also been made to strengthen the supervisory
and regulatory framework.
"The success of the program hinges above all on the opening
of the economy to competition. Reducing government involvement
in private sector activity and establishing a level playing
field for firms is critical in this regard, and the
Government is up to a good start with the abolishment of the
special rights of the state in private companies ahead of
schedule. Labour market reforms to align the protection and
rights under fixed and open-ended contracts are advancing, and
the authorities are working on a proposal to create an
employer-financed fund for paying out workers' severance
entitlements. Progress has been made in preparing for a socalled
fiscal devaluation and we take note of the authorities'
assurances that they still plan to take a major first step in
this regard with the 2012 budget. This reform should
be focussed on improving competitiveness, and should be kept
simple and broadbased.
"While the reforms are generally off to a promising early
start, most of the difficult changes still lie ahead and the
authorities' resolve in this regard will undoubtedly be fiercely
tested by opposition from vested interests.
"The government's program is supported by loans from the
European Union amounting to 52 billion euros and a 26 billion
euros Extended Fund Facility with the IMF.
"Approval of the conclusion of this review will allow the
disbursement of 11.5 billion euros (7.6 billion euros by the EU,
and 3.9 billion euros by the IMF). This disbursement can take
place in September subject to the approval of the IMF Executive
Board and ECOFIN and EUROGROUP.
"The joint mission for the next program review is expected
to take place in November 2011."
