
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LISBON, March 2 Portugal still needs significant
fiscal consolidation to reduce its large debts and the banking
system is not strong enough to support economic recovery, rating
agency Moody's vice-president of sovereign ratings Kathrin
Muehlbronner said on Wednesday.
"We still see significant economic and fiscal challenges for
Portugal," Muehlbronner told a conference in Lisbon. "In our
view the Portuguese government still needs significant fiscal
consolidation, and fiscal consolidation in structural terms, in
order to bring the debt down."
Muehlbronner said Moody's junk Ba1 rating, with a stable
outlook, for Portugal was appropriate for now.
"I don't see much upside potential at this point in time,"
Muehlbronner told Reuters, adding that "at the moment we feel
quite comfortable with our stable outlook".
She said the rating was constrained by Portugal's low
economic growth and high debt burden.
"We have expected that Portugal would struggle to grow much
faster, but if growth weakens further that would be a negative,"
she said.
Portugal's new Socialist government, which came to power in
November, has started to roll back elements of austerity
introduced during the past few years under a bailout but has
promised to stick to European budget rules.
Last month, the European Commission obliged Portugal's
government to cut the budget deficit further than originally
planned this year, to 2.2 percent of GDP, through higher
indirect taxes.
"The finally approved budget is an improvement on the
original proposal," said Muehlbronner, adding that a positive
point is that the Commission has leeway to ensure Portugal does
not deviate from its fiscal responsibilities.
Still, she said Portugal's growth outlook was not strong,
which was highlighted in growth data released this
week.
"This week's GDP data have confirmed that, if anything,
growth is slower and not accelerating," she said. "That is quite
a different picture from some of the other post-crisis
peripheral countries such as Ireland or Spain, where growth has
been much stronger and accelerating in the last year."
She said Portugal's banking system was a weak spot for the
economy.
"Clearly the banking system is not strong enough to support
the recovery," she said.
Portugal started to recover after its debt crisis in 2014
and growth reached 1.5 percent last year. The government expects
growth to speed up to 1.8 percent in 2016.
Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas Writing by Axel Bugge
by Alison Williams)