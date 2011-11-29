LISBON Nov 29 Portugal's planned sale of
its 15-percent stake in Mozambique's Cahora Bassa hydroelectric
dam has been delayed due to technical and financial problems,
but the countries' leaders said on Tuesday they expect to reach
an agreement on the matter soon.
"Obviously our expectation was to reach a deal, but it did
not happen at this moment due to the technical complexities
involved," Mozambique President Armando Guebuza said after
meeting Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in Lisbon.
"We believe that we will soon have a solution for these
problems and will reach a deal," he added. "There is willingness
from both parties."
Mozambique's Energy Minister Salvador Namburet was quoted
earlier on Tuesday by Portuguese state news agency Lusa as
saying the parties had failed to agree on a price for the stake.
Cahora Bassa, built in 1969-74 and still Africa's largest
concrete dam, is seen as vital for Mozambique's energy strategy
as it recovers from a debilitating civil war.
The two countries signed a draft agreement in March 2010 for
the Portuguese state to sell half of its stake in the dam to
Portuguese power grid operator REN, with Mozambique
utility CEZA reportedly interested in the other 7.5 percent.
The Portuguese state is set to sell its 51 pct stake in REN
by January under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Portugal retained 82 percent of the dam when former colony
Mozambique gained independence in 1975, but transferred majority
ownership to the African nation in 2006 by selling a 67 percent
stake for $950 million.
Portuguese media have reported Mozambique wants to use a
lower valuation than the one used five years ago for the dam.
Passos Coelho said "matters of technical and financial
nature" had prevented the deal to be closed, but added both
countries reaffirmed political will to reach an agreement.
Mozambique plans to raise output at the dam to 3,220 MW from
2,075 MW over next five years to meet rising demand in the
country and in the southern African region.
It also is looking to raise $1.8 billion to fund a new power
transmission line to link Cahora Bassa to the capital Maputo,
which is currently supplied via a line that connects the dam
with South Africa and then transmits power back to Mozambique.
Mozambique's domestic demand for power will triple to around
4,500 MW in the next 20 years from 1,500 MW now, according to
estimates from national power company EDM.
