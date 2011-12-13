LISBON Dec 13 Nissan Motor has
decided to suspend a 156 million euro ($206 million) plant
project in debt-laden Portugal, which had been slated to start
producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries by late 2012, a
company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Antonio Pereira-Joaquim said the company had concluded that
its four existing electric car plants, including two in Europe,
were enough to meet its global battery output plan.
"The Portuguese project is suspended without a date for
reactivation. We are going to study alternatives for the use of
the building that has already been built," he said.
"We've analyzed our battery output capacity and our four
plants basically can make what had been expected to be produced
by five plants. The Portuguese plant is the only one that is not
adjacent to a Nissan car plant so it was suspended," he added.
Nissan denied links to the country's crisis, but the
announcement comes at a bad time for Portugal, which is facing
its worst recession since the return to democracy in 1974 as it
slashes spending under a 78 billion euro bailout.
The projected plant in Aveiro had been set to employ 200
people and designed to be one of the main battery supply bases
for both Nissan and Renault's EVs, starting with Nissan's Leaf
model, launched late last year. The aim was to have an annual
output of 50,000 batteries for local use and export by 2015.
Nissan's other battery plants in Europe are adjacent to car
factories in Sunderland in the United Kingdom and in France's
Flins.
Portugal's previous Socialist government actively promoted
green energy, including wind generation and electric vehicles,
but its collapse earlier this year exacerbated the country's
debt crisis and forced it to request an EU/IMF bailout.
The 78 billion bailout imposed tough austerity, with painful
spending cuts and tax hikes causing a deep economic recession.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)