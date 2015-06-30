LISBON, June 30 Three bidders have submitted
binding offers for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito
Santo after a state rescue last year, the Bank of Portugal said
on Tuesday, without naming the institutions.
A source close to Chinese group Fosun International told
Reuters earlier the company had submitted its offer before
Tuesday's deadline.
The list of contenders shrank from five that the central
bank picked in April and who had until the end of June to
present binding bids.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco soon to
recover funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro rescue
operation, when the country's second-largest lender crumbled
under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family. The
central bank said it will evaluate the offers in the coming
weeks.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month Fosun and
privately owned Chinese insurer Anbang offered just over 4
billion euros each for Novo Banco in April and were likely to
face off in the final phase of the sale process as other
contenders offered much less.
Sources and local media have said Spain's Santander
, U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management
and New York-based investment firm Cerberus Capital Management
were also among the bidders in the previous phase.
Novo Banco is Portugal's third-largest bank in terms of its
assets totaling around 65 billion euros. The toxic exposure to
the Espirito Santos' debt was left with the "bad bank" BES
.
