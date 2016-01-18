LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - Institutional investors in Novo
Banco, whose bonds were last month transferred back to
Portuguese "bad bank" Banco Espirito Santo by the country's
central bank, are forming a group to coordinate a challenge to
the controversial decision.
"The senior noteholders are organised but there is no formal
ad hoc committee yet. I expect that to be formalised in the next
couple of days," said an adviser with knowledge of the
discussions. The group is expected to then formally appoint
legal advisers, and possibly financial advisers too.
Their complaint relates to the Bank of Portugal's decision
on December 29 to transfer nearly 2bn in bonds from Novo Banco
back to Banco Espirito Santo, making those investments nearly
worthless.
The transfer was meant to plug a 1.4bn capital shortfall in
Novo Banco identified by European regulators last year.
But investors holding the five senior bonds chosen for the
transfer want to know why their bonds were selected for special
treatment over other bonds. They could ultimately take any
challenge to the European Court of Human Rights.
The adviser said it was likely both a local Portuguese
lawyer and an international legal firm with experience in
European Union law would be appointed by the group. "The bonds
in question are all governed under Portuguese law but the issues
involve questions about EU law," said the adviser.
Other creditors of BES who suffered similar treatment have
already challenged the Bank of Portugal. Goldman Sachs has
brought litigation in London against the central bank's decision
to move its claims, via special purpose loan vehicle Oak
Finance, back to BES from Novo Banco.
However, the claims of the senior bondholders were different
as Goldman Sachs was considered linked with BES since it had a
2% stake in the group when it was resolved into the two entities
in August 2014, the adviser said.
Any claims by the new group are not expected to be brought
until after Novo Banco has been sold by the Portuguese
authorities. "The Bank of Portugal's prime motive in all this is
to sell Novo Banco. Then any litigation questions can be
addressed," said the adviser.
Pimco and Blackrock are estimated to hold the majority of
the bonds affected. The bonds now trade at around 15 cents in
the euro but only around 100m are believed to have traded out
into distressed debt funds.
Last week, 55 private Portuguese investors holding 7m of
the bonds formed a group as well, with a view to suing those
retail banks who sold them the bonds.
The European Central Bank said at that time it was not
involved in the discussions.
The Bank of Portugal said on Friday it had reopened the
sales process for Novo Banco. The authorities want to start
liquidating BES as well, following the transfer of the
additional bonds.
"The re-transfer of the five senior bonds announced in
December 2015 addresses the bank's solvency shortfall and this
might support renewed efforts to find a buyer," said James
Longdon, co-head of EMEA financial institutions at ratings
agency Fitch.
