LISBON, April 19 Portugal's Banco BPI
is no longer in the race to buy Novo Banco after the country's
central bank picked five out of seven potential bidders last
week, BPI said.
Novo Banco is the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES)
after a state rescue last year. The state hopes to sell Novo
Banco by the summer to recover 4.9 billion euros injected into
BES, which collapsed under the debts linked to its founding
family.
BPI said in a statement it had been notified by the Bank of
Portugal that its proposal had not been selected for the third
phase of the Novo Banco sale process.
The central bank on Friday trimmed the list of bidders who
had made non-binding offers to five and said it would accept
binding offers until the end of June. It did not name the
bidders.
Sources and local media have said Spain's Santander
, Chinese group Fosun International, privately
owned Chinese insurer Anbang, U.S. investment fund Apollo Global
Management and possibly New York-based investment firm
Cerberus Capital Management were still in the race.
The Chinese companies have been tipped as strong favourites
after a wave of acquisitions in Portugal by Chinese firms in the
last few years.
