LISBON, April 17 The Bank of Portugal has picked
five out of seven financial institutions that had made
non-binding bids for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito
Santo after a state rescue last year, and will accept binding
offers until the end of June.
It said in a statement on Friday that in this third phase of
the sale the chosen five would get access to more detailed
information about Novo Banco and would be able to do "due
diligence" checks on its worth. It did not name the
institutions.
In a research note last month BBVA analysts estimated Novo
Banco could fetch between 4.3 billion euros ($4.7 billion) and
4.8 billion.
Sources and local media have said Santander,
Chinese group Fosun International, privately owned
Chinese insurer Anbang and U.S. investment fund Apollo Global
Management were still in the race, while Portugal's
Banco BPI and Bank of China were
most likely out.
Another contender cited by local media is New York-based
investment firm Cerberus Capital Management. Only Santander and
BPI have publicly confirmed their bids.
Portuguese authorities hope to sell Novo Banco by the summer
to recover funds injected last August in a 4.9 billion euro
rescue operation, when the country's second-largest lender
crumbled under the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.
Fosun made two acquisitions in Portugal last year, including
healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude, after the Espirito
Santo business empire went bankrupt.
Although most of the BES rescue package came from public
funds, the capital came via a so-called bank resolution fund,
the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks, meaning any losses
on the sale would be incurred by banks.
Novo Banco had assets worth over 72 billion euros at the end
of last year. The toxic exposure to the Espirito Santos' debt
was left with the "bad bank" BES.
($1 = 0.9253 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)