LISBON, June 30 Portugal's state-rescued Novo Banco bought back a total 347 million euros of senior debt out of up to 500 million it had offered to repurchase in a discounted tender as it seeks to improve its balance sheet while the state is trying to sell the lender.

The bank said on Thursday it bought back seven bond issues in euros maturing in 2019 and 2022 and one in dollars. The bonds' secondary market prices have been under pressure due to concerns around the Portuguese economy, the status of Novo Banco as a bridge bank and its sale process, among other things.

Analysts have said the repurchase offer was a positive signal for Novo Banco as it looked to take advantage of the low cash price of its bonds to generate capital gains and reduce funding costs. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)