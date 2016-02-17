LISBON Feb 17 The Bank of Portugal has blocked the sale of a Cape Verde unit of state-rescued lender Novo Banco due to a corruption investigation related to the planned deal, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Banco Internacional de Cabo Verde (BICV) accounts for just 0.2 percent of Novo Banco's assets, which stood at around 65 billion euros ($72 billion) last year. The state is keen to sell Novo Banco, but wants to avoid any deals that might deter investors from putting money into the bulk of the bank.

The Prosecutor General's office this month said it had conducted searches and arrests as part of an investigation known as "Operation Atlantic Route", targeting at least one specific deal "involving the sale and purchase of shares in a foreign bank held by a Portuguese bank". It did not name the parties.

The office, which said it was investigating suspected corruption, money-laundering, tax fraud and influence peddling, also said that one person taken into custody was Jose Veiga, an entrepreneur and former agent for Lisbon soccer club Benfica who has been leading a consortium aiming to buy BICV.

"The Bank of Portugal decided to oppose the sale, based on its awareness of an existing investigation related to the operation, and taking into account the reputational protection of Novo Banco," the central bank said in a statement, without giving further details.

Veiga's lawyer was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. Last week, the lawyer told reporters that he and his client were still assessing the process.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" successor to failed lender Banco Espirito Santo that crumbled under the debts of its founding family in 2014, requiring an injection of 4.9 billion euros in rescue funds.

Novo Banco said on Wednesday it "conducted the sale process in an orderly, transparent fashion ... naturally focussing on safeguarding the interest of Novo Banco" and that the only offer was considered with diligence.

It said it would carry on with its overall restructuring process that involves the divestiture of BICV.

The Bank of Portugal is leading the state's efforts to sell Novo Banco to recover the rescue funds. The first attempt to sell Novo Banco failed last year as bids came in too low, but the sale was relaunched last month.

($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter)