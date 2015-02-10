LISBON Feb 10 Portugal's Novo Banco has seen deposits rise by about 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) since they fell following a state rescue of what was Banco Espirito Santo (BES), its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The position of Portugal's third-largest bank "is very reasonable in terms of liquidity", Eduardo Stock da Cunha told a parliament committee looking into the rescue.

He said deposits were now 4 to 5 percent higher than when they stood at 25.1 billion euros on Novo Banco's opening balance sheet last August.

BES lost almost 11 billion euros in deposits in the run-up to the rescue which split the lender into the working Novo Banco and a "bad bank" exposed to the debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

"The lowest point in terms of liquidity was hit at the end of September and early October. Since then, the bank recovered over 4 billion euros in deposits," said Stock da Cunha, who became CEO in September after working for Britain's Lloyds Banking Group.

Novo Banco, which had to offer interest rates above the market's average to attract depositors last year, has started to lower those rates.

"We no longer offer the rates we had three months ago. At the initial phase we had to act via pricing. Now we have to build confidence," he said, adding that Novo Banco had also reduced its dependence on European Central Bank liquidity.

"We are out of intensive care, although still under observation. We are working and financing Portuguese companies."

The bank should post its first set of results in a month or so, which should show a "difficult evolution, which is natural", he said. "The key thing is the balance sheet, not the result."

The state rescued the bank with a 4.9 billion euro package, mostly in public funds, after the business empire of the Espirito Santos collapsed.

The state plans to sell Novo Banco to recover the rescue funds.

($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Jason Neely)