LISBON, April 29 The Portuguese government is weighing all options for state-rescued Novo Banco, including its planned sale as well as keeping the lender in public hands, Treasury Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix said on Friday.

His comments, made during a parliamentary debate, came a day after a Portuguese court provisionally suspended a central bank decision to transfer some bonds from Novo Banco to "bad bank" BES, in a step that could complicate the sale of the lender.

"All options are open on the Novo Banco sale ... we have to realise that its sale could have costs, but keeping it in the public sector could also have costs. So we have to compare the two scenarios and find out which of them has lower costs for taxpayers in the medium and long term," he said.

Portugal's borrowing costs rose after the court decision revived concerns about Lisbon's banks, and the country faces a ratings review later Friday that could edge it closer to junk territory.

The minority Socialist government's far-left allies in parliament, the Communists and Left Bloc, want Novo Banco to remain in state hands. Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said that the sale has be done without a rush to obtain the best possible price.

In 2014, the state injected 4.9 billion euros, mostly public funds, into Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo, which crumbled under a mountain of debt of its founding family.

An attempt to sell Novo Banco and recover at least part of the rescue funds failed last year after bids came in too low. The central bank relaunched the sale process earlier this year after ridding the lender of about 2 billion euros in liabilities with the controversial bond transfer.

Under an EU deadline, Portugal has until August 2017 to sell Novo Banco. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)