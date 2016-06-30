LISBON, June 30 Portugal's central bank received four offers for Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue in 2014, by the Thursday afternoon deadline, it said in a statement, without naming the institutions.

The Bank of Portugal said it will now analyse the offers and will later decide whether to sell the lender to a strategic investor or proceed to a sale in the market. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)