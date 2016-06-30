BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
LISBON, June 30 Portugal's central bank received four offers for Novo Banco, the "good bank" successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue in 2014, by the Thursday afternoon deadline, it said in a statement, without naming the institutions.
The Bank of Portugal said it will now analyse the offers and will later decide whether to sell the lender to a strategic investor or proceed to a sale in the market. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage: