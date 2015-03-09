LISBON, March 9 Portugal's Novo Banco, the "good bank" carved out of Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue last August, posted on Monday a 468 million euro loss for August-December due to provisions and one-off charges, but said deposits recovered.

Novo Banco, which the state plans to sell this year to recover 4.9 billion euros in rescue loans, said deposits rose to 26.6 billion euros at the end of last year from 25.1 billion on the opening balance sheet in August.

It said that in the third quarter alone, deposits recovered by 4.2 billion euros, "underlining the customer's confidence in Novo Banco and a return to normality".

Assets decreased by 6.9 billion euros in August-December, with the loan book contracting by 4.9 percent and the securities portfolio by 12.7 percent.

The lender also said its liquidity improved, with the loans to deposits ratio decreasing to 126 percent from 155 percent in September. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)