LISBON, March 9 Portugal's Novo Banco, the "good
bank" carved out of Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue
last August, posted on Monday a 468 million euro loss for
August-December due to provisions and one-off charges, but said
deposits recovered.
Novo Banco, which the state plans to sell this year to
recover 4.9 billion euros in rescue loans, said deposits rose to
26.6 billion euros at the end of last year from 25.1 billion on
the opening balance sheet in August.
It said that in the third quarter alone, deposits recovered
by 4.2 billion euros, "underlining the customer's confidence in
Novo Banco and a return to normality".
Assets decreased by 6.9 billion euros in August-December,
with the loan book contracting by 4.9 percent and the securities
portfolio by 12.7 percent.
The lender also said its liquidity improved, with the loans
to deposits ratio decreasing to 126 percent from 155 percent in
September.
