LISBON Aug 1 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state is trying to sell after a 2014 rescue, swung deeper into the red in the first half but operating income rose and it said the overall result was in line with its restructuring plan.

Novo Banco is the "good bank" of viable assets rescued from Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which collapsed under the weight of its founding family's debts in 2014.

It reported a net loss of 363 million euros for the first half, 44 percent wider than a year ago, on higher provisions for bad loans and restructuring costs, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The loss in the second quarter showed an improving trend over the previous three-month period, it added.

Operating income was 142 million euros, as its net interest income increased 22 percent while operating costs fell 23 percent, but new provisions more than doubled to 577 million euros. The share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio rose to 17 percent in June from 15.5 percent at the end of last year.

The Portuguese government is attempting to sell Novo Banco for a second time to try to recover as much as possible of the 4.9 billion euros injected in to the lender in 2014. The first attempt failed last year as bids came in too low.

In late June, the Bank of Portugal received four offers for the bank.

Novo Banco's outgoing CEO has said Portugal is unlikely to recover more than a fraction of the loans. Some analysts say litigation risks are deterring bidders and many doubt Novo Banco will be sold. In April, a group of asset managers started legal action against the central bank over losses on 2 billion euros of Novo Banco bonds that were moved back to BES's "bad bank".