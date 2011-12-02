(Updates with comment, details)
LISBON Dec 2 Portugal's government has
agreed with the country's four biggest private banks to transfer
5.6 billion euros of their pension funds to the state, secretary
of state for the central administration Helder Rosalino said on
Friday.
The transfer was approved at a cabinet meeting on Friday and
will ensure that the country meets this year's budget deficit
goal, agreed under Lisbon's 78 billion euro bailout deal with
the European Union and IMF.
"This measure is more than sufficient to meet the budget
deficit goal in 2011," said Rosalino.
Under the bailout deal, the government needs to cut this
year's budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product
from around 10 percent in 2010. Next year it should fall
further, to 4.5 percent.
The government had already informed the European Union and
IMF that it would seek the one-off measure to ensure that it
meets this year's budget goals. The move became necessary after
the government found an unexpected budget hole in public
accounts.
Officials from the so-called 'troika' of lenders urged
Portugal last month not to repeat the practice of using
extraordinary measures to meet budget goals next year.
Rosalino said 55 percent of the amount would be transferred
to the state this year.
The transfers will take place from Banco Espirito Santo
, Millennium bcp, Banco BPI and
Santander Totta, the Portuguese operation of Spain's Santander
.
Rosalino said any possible impact on the capital ratios of
banks as a consequence of the transfers will only take place
next year.
Under Portugal's bailout rules, its banks need to have a
core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of this year
and 10 percent by end-2012.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by
Catherine Evans)