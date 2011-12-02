(Updates with comment, details)

LISBON Dec 2 Portugal's government has agreed with the country's four biggest private banks to transfer 5.6 billion euros of their pension funds to the state, secretary of state for the central administration Helder Rosalino said on Friday.

The transfer was approved at a cabinet meeting on Friday and will ensure that the country meets this year's budget deficit goal, agreed under Lisbon's 78 billion euro bailout deal with the European Union and IMF.

"This measure is more than sufficient to meet the budget deficit goal in 2011," said Rosalino.

Under the bailout deal, the government needs to cut this year's budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product from around 10 percent in 2010. Next year it should fall further, to 4.5 percent.

The government had already informed the European Union and IMF that it would seek the one-off measure to ensure that it meets this year's budget goals. The move became necessary after the government found an unexpected budget hole in public accounts.

Officials from the so-called 'troika' of lenders urged Portugal last month not to repeat the practice of using extraordinary measures to meet budget goals next year.

Rosalino said 55 percent of the amount would be transferred to the state this year.

The transfers will take place from Banco Espirito Santo , Millennium bcp, Banco BPI and Santander Totta, the Portuguese operation of Spain's Santander .

Rosalino said any possible impact on the capital ratios of banks as a consequence of the transfers will only take place next year.

Under Portugal's bailout rules, its banks need to have a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the end of this year and 10 percent by end-2012. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Catherine Evans)