LISBON, Sept 20 The popularity of Portugal's
ruling Social Democrats has plummeted 12 percentage points to a
record low for this administration after its deeply unpopular
tax hikes, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed.
The poll, in daily Diario de Noticias, also showed increased
support for small parties on the left, which oppose the
country's IMF/European Union bailout and the austerity measures
that come with it.
Portugal had managed to comply with the bailout with
relatively little opposition but mass protests against austerity
have erupted since the government announced on Sept. 7 a rise in
social security contributions for all workers to 18 percent from
11 percent in 2013. That undermined the political consensus
which until then was in support of Portugal's 78 billion euro
($101.85 billion) EU/IMF bailout.
The poll also found that nearly half of those surveyed, 48
percent, said they thought there was a high probability that
Portugal would "live through a situation identical to Greece,"
in the next one to two years. In the previous poll, 34 percent
thought that scenario was likely.
Greece's debt crisis has sent the country into recession for
five years and stirred up mass social protests. Portugal has so
far only been in recession for two years and strikes and
protests have been infrequent, although unemployment is at
record highs.
But hundreds of thousands of Portuguese took to the streets
to demonstrate against the tax hikes on Saturday in the biggest
public protest since the country received its bailout last year.
Austerity has pushed Portugal into its worst recession since
the 1970s but the government insists there is no alternative. It
has said it is willing to "calibrate" the tax rise, but said
alternative austerity moves would also hurt consumption.
In the poll, the ruling Social Democrats received 24 percent
support, down from 36 percent in June, putting the party far
behind the opposition Socialists.
But the poll came as a warning to all the main political
parties, as the Socialists also slipped, to 31 percent from 33
percent. Instead, the anti-bailout parties gained, with the
Communists rising to 13 percent support from 9 percent and the
Left Bloc gaining to 11 percent from 9 percent.
The rightist CDS party, which governs together with the
Social Democrats in a coalition, gained slightly to 7 percent
from 6 percent. Some analysts have said the government's tax
hikes have strained the coalition because of the CDS'
traditional opposition to higher taxes.
The poll in Diario de Noticias was carried out by pollsters
at Lisbon's Catholic University on Sept. 15-17. It surveyed
1,132 people and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.