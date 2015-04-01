By Axel Bugge
| LISBON, April 1
LISBON, April 1 The popular Socialist mayor of
Lisbon stepped down on Wednesday to focus on his quest for the
premiership in an autumn general election likely to be a vote of
confidence on the centre-right government's austerity policies.
The election, due in September or October, is likely to be
closely watched by investors who have so far been reassured by
Portugal's recovery from its debt crisis and the absence of an
emerging far-left party like in Greece and neighbouring Spain.
The opposition Socialists have criticised the government's
austerity policies and Lisbon Mayor Antonio Costa has said he
wants to roll back a hugely unpopular hike in value added tax on
restaurants and reinstate some benefits for civil servants.
But he has not yet outlined his full programme. At a brief
resignation ceremony, all he said was the it was now his "duty
to concentrate ... on serving Portugal and the Portuguese."
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, who is running for
reelection, says Portugal needs to continue its tight budget
policies to cut the country's large debts.
Costa's centre-left Socialists lead in opinion polls against
the centre-right ruling coalition headed by the Social
Democrats, but polls do not indicate it would win a
parliamentary majority at the election.
"Although the Socialists are likely to win the elections,
the outlook for government formation remains very uncertain,"
said Antonio Roldan Mones, an analyst at Eurasia, in a research
report where he gave a 60 percent chance of Costa winning.
"Despite the fact that Portugal has fared better than some
of its southern counterparts, there is a strong desire for a
change among voters after three years of deep austerity."
Portugal exited, as scheduled, an EU/IMF bailout last year
with the economy recovering after three years of recession,
during which the government introduced harsh spending cuts and
launched the biggest tax hikes in living memory.
While the Portuguese have been mesmerized by developments in
Greece following the election of the far-left Syriza government,
a hard-left party promising to shake off austerity has not won
any mass support in Portugal.
Some analysts say the election campaign could still bring
surprises, not least because former Socialist Prime Minister
Jose Socrates was arrested late last year on suspicions of
corruption. Costa served in Socrates' first government as
interior minister.
The latest poll gave the Socialists 38.1 percent support and
the combined backing of the ruling Social Democrats and their
CDS-PP coalition partner 33.3 percent.
