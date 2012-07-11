* PM says risks do not mean budget slippages

* Bailout targets remain intact

* Unemployment too high, has to be tackled more efficiently

* Medical staff on strike across Portugal, rally in Lisbon (Adds doctors on strike to protest cuts)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, July 11 Portugal must continue setting an example to Europe through its fiscal consolidation efforts despite serious risks to the adjustment process agreed under the terms of an EU/IMF bailout, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday.

"Above all, we cannot think that our problems should be solved by others," he told parliament in his State of the Nation address. "With our effort and participation we have to continue giving an example to Europe, and we can tell it that we can overcome difficulties and be responsible."

Confronted by opposition deputies over a warning voiced last week by parliament's budget monitors that the country will fail to meet this year's deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP unless it improves indirect tax revenues, the premier said there were budget risks, but they would be tackled.

"Budget risks do not doom us to budget slippages. That would be the case if the government wasn't dynamic or unable to intervene on time. We will do everything in our reach for the defined targets to be met," he said.

After painful tax hikes and spending cuts that should reduce the budget deficit but have also undermined consumption and tax revenues, Portugal is suffering its worst recession since the 1970s. The economy is expected to contract 3 percent this year.

Doctors and medical staff across the country began a two-day strike on Wednesday to protest over healthcare budget cuts, leaving hospitals providing only minimum services. Hundreds of doctors in white robes and with black armbands rallied in Lisbon in front of the health ministry.

Anti-austerity protests in Portugal have so far been much more subdued than those seen in Greece or Spain, but unions have promised to step up their labour action, especially against pay cuts.

Many economists have said Portugal will fail to meet budget goals and may have to seek more emergency funding. One key recent concern has been that unemployment has risen more than expected, triggering extra state spending on jobless benefits.

The government has been adamant about sticking to the goals, saying it will not ask for more time or money.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said earlier this week in Brussels that Portugal's lenders will "look at how to favour the success" of the adjustment process, which some local media interpreted as a signal that the country may seek to ease its bailout terms. But Passos Coelho ruled out any change of tack.

"The targets are there to be met," he said.

Passos Coelho said his administration needs to find a more efficient way to tackle record unemployment, which it expects to rise to 15.5 percent this year and 16 percent in 2013.

He said the centre-right government's austerity efforts over the past year have already brought more favourable financing conditions and there can be no veering off this path while the country is still mired in "an unprecedented crisis".

The premier cited the example of Ireland, which resorted to a bailout six months before Portugal and now enjoys lower debt yields, as showing that Lisbon is following the right path.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields are near their lowest levels in over a year, but the country remains the second riskiest in the euro zone after Greece in terms of bond yields.

Passos Coelho also reiterated that the government will come up with alternative measures after a top court ruled last week against one of the austerity steps intended to cut state spending and help Lisbon achieve the 2013 deficit target of 3 percent of GDP.

Portugal and its lenders will discuss additional measures to be implemented in the 2013 budget during the next review of the bailout program in late August.

Passos said the measures will have to be chosen carefully so as not to damage the economy. The government expects GDP to start recovering next year, posting a modest 0.3 percent growth. (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga and Miguel Pereira; Editing by Catherine Evans)