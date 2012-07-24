LISBON, July 24 Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro
Passos Coelho pushed his tough pro-austerity line a step
further, telling his party he would rather lose at the ballot
box than abandon his policy of strict adherence to the terms of
an EU/IMF bailout.
"The path we are following now is not right or wrong, it's
the only possible path," he told representatives of his
centre-right Social Democratic Party late on Monday at an event
marking the start of parliament's summer recess.
"If one day we have to lose elections in Portugal in order
to save the country, then, as they say, the hell with
elections," he told the party meeting. The audience applauded
his remarks, broadcast by Portuguese television.
The ruling coalition has a firm majority in parliament after
winning elections in June 2011, and general elections are not
due for three years. But there will be regional elections in the
Azores this year and a round of municipal elections in 2013.
Passos Coelho's party still leads in opinion polls, though
the popularity of the ruling coalition, which includes the
rightist CDS-PP party, has waned following painful tax rises and
spending cuts that have led to a steep recession but have not
yet produced a sizeable cut in the public deficit.
Together, the two parties had about 45 percent of voters'
support according to the latest Eurosondagem opinion poll
published in mid-July, down from about 50 percent at the
election. The main opposition Socialists had 32.5 percent.
Portugal has been implementing austerity measures and
structural reforms aimed at improving competitiveness under the
terms of a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
The government has won praise from Brussels and the
International Monetary Fund for its resolve in sticking to the
terms of the bailout deal amid a worsening European economic
outlook and the euro zone debt crisis.
Many economists say recession-hit Portugal is likely to need
more rescue funds before it can finance itself in the capital
markets, but the government has insisted it will not ask for
more money or time to meet the fiscal targets.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Tim Pearce)