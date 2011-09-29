LISBON, Sept 29 Portugal's government on
Thursday gave the formal go-ahead to the sale of its stakes in
power utility EDP and power grid operator REN
, which it said should be done mostly via direct sale.
The Portuguese government has a 20 percent stake in EDP and
a 51 percent in REN. It has promised to sell its stakes before
year-end under the terms of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
"The sale of the stakes under the privatization process will
essentailly be carried out via direct sale," the government said
in a statement, adding though it did not completely rule out
possible other means such as a public offering.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)