LISBON Feb 22 Portugal has reached 60 percent of its privatisation target under a 78-billion-euro bailout plan through the sale of stakes in grid operator REN and Energias de Portugal, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

"The income from the privatisations of REN and EDP represent 60 percent of the amount envisaged in the privatisation plan," Gaspar said in a speech during the signing of the contract to sell 40 percent of REN.

(Reporting By Filipa Lima and Filipe Silva, writing by Axel Bugge)