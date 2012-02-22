* 592 mln euros raised in REN deal

* Portugal outpacing Greece in privatisations (Updates with details)

LISBON Feb 22 Portugal has reached 60 percent of the privatisation target set in its international bailout plan through the sale of stakes in grid operator REN and Energias de Portugal, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday.

Portugal's privatisation efforts have been its brightest economic news since it was forced to take a 78 billion euro bailout last year. Its success in this area contrasts sharply with Greece, which has struggled to attract buyers for its assets under its bailout.

Portugal signed off on the privatisation of 40 percent of REN to China State Grid and Oman Oil on Wednesday, which should raise 592 million euros, after selling a 21 percent stake in EDP to China Three Gorges in December for 2.7 billion euros.

"The income from the privatisations of REN and EDP represent 60 percent of the amount envisaged in the privatisation plan," Gaspar said in a speech during the signing of the contract to sell REN. The privatisation plan runs until the end of 2013.

Portugal's privatisations have drawn interest from heavy-hitting Chinese utilities, which have promised to help in boosting Chinese financing for Portugal's economy. State-owned China State Grid is the world's largest utility, while China Three Gorges operates the world's largest hydropower project.

REN chief executive Rui Cartaxo told the signing ceremony that the purchase by China State Grid was important to boosting REN's financial capacity, particularly via a 1 billion euro loan from China Development Bank to REN through the deal.

China State Grid bought a 25 percent stake and Oman Oil a 15 percent stake in REN through the operation.

Under Portugal's privatisation programme, the country is also planning to sell national airline TAP, water company Aguas de Portugal and the postal service. (Reporting By Filipa Lima and Filipe Silva, writing by Axel Bugge)