LISBON May 31 Portugal is likely to exceed the privatisation revenue target set out under its EU/IMF bailout, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday in the second upbeat assessment of the debt-laden country's adjustment efforts from a major credit ratings agency this week.

Fitch also praised its efforts to restructure public companies, even though most remain in financial difficulties.

Earlier this week, Moody's Investors Service said it saw "room for optimism" following better-than-expected first-quarter economic data in Portugal - which remains in recession - and said budget consolidation results had been better than targeted.

Portugal's bond yields have held steady and even fallen in recent weeks despite worries about Greece and Spain that have prompted investors to dump riskier assets. Its 10-year debt is trading at around 12 percent, well below January highs of more than 17 percent.

By contrast, yields on 10-year bonds of neighbouring Spain have blown out to euro lifetime highs of over 6.7 percent this week as the country's banking problems exacerbate concerns over its public finances and debt burden.

Fitch said the high value of sales of state-owned assets Lisbon has announced so far "means that asset sales should exceed the ... target" of 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).

After selling off stakes in Portugal's main utility EDP and power grid operator REN, mostly to Chinese bidders in the first quarter for around 3.3 billion euros, the government is preparing to privatise flagship airline TAP, airport handling company ANA and the postal service.

"The number of sales is impressive, as well as other structural measures the sovereign has implemented, especially considering both the fragile underlying macroeconomic environment and competing asset sales" in Europe, Fitch said.

The agency also said the government was opening up many of the non-tradable sectors to more competition - as required under the terms of its bailout - although this could trim the final value of some state-owned companies.

While pointing at financial difficulties in the state-owned sector, Fitch said "most of the assets which are not being sold are being restructured, with the aim of achieving an operational balance by year end".

Ratings downgrades by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, all of which rate Portugal below investment grade, have hammered Portuguese bonds before, but a year after its bailout, harsh words from the agencies are slowly giving way to praise.

Moody's on Monday said the government's cash deficit in January-April, at 444 million euros, was well below the programme's limit of 1.9 billion euros, "a credit positive" that "bodes well for the approval of the next tranche" of aid funds.

EU and IMF inspectors are in Lisbon for the fourth quarterly evaluation of the country's compliance with its bailout terms.

Moody's also said Portugal's 0.1 percent economic contraction in the first quarter, following a 1.3 percent slump in the previous quarter, was a good sign.

"The statistics from the first quarter indicate that the programme remains on track and that there is room for optimism," it said.

"If sustained, especially coming in the midst of renewed financial turmoil over the past two weeks, this news moves Portugal another step towards improving market confidence." ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans)