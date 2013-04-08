LONDON, April 8 Rating agency Fitch warned
Portugal on Monday it could demote the nation's debt deeper into
junk territory if last week's rejection of austerity measures by
its constitutional court disrupts its fiscal repair plans.
Fitch currently rates Portugal BB+ with a negative outlook
which the firm says historically ends up in a downgrade in
around 50 percent of cases.
Lisbon's constitutional court on Friday rejected four out of
nine contested austerity measures in this year's budget, cuts
that are linked to the country's 78 billion euro ($102
billion)bailout from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
Fitch said the uncertainty caused by the 'no' vote was a
potential setback for the country's adjustment programme and had
put additional pressure on its sovereign rating.
"Political uncertainty or material slippage in fiscal
consolidation could put negative pressure on the ratings.
Weaker-than-expected GDP growth, leading to a significantly
higher peak in public debt would also be a trigger for negative
rating action," Fitch said in a statement.
The main concern was a ruling that threw doubt over the
government's plans to cut public sector wages.
"In blocking a plan to suspend a monthly salary payment to
state workers, the ruling could be interpreted as a saying that
all public spending cuts that affect civil servants are
unconstitutional."
"If that interpretation is correct, the ruling represents a
setback to future fiscal adjustment efforts in Portugal. This is
a greater concern than its immediate impact," Fitch said.
The European Central Bank has already amended its rules to
ensure that banks can still use Portuguese bonds as collateral
to borrow cheaply, so any further downgrade should have limited
immediate impact.
Sub-investment grade or 'junk' status starts at BB+. There
are nine further notches down before a bond or other type of
rated asset reaches default status.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)