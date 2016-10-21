(Updates throughout)

By Axel Bugge

LISBON Oct 21 DBRS confirmed its BBB (low) investment grade rating on Portugal on Friday as expected but nevertheless providing a huge relief for Lisbon which relies on the agency's rating to keep benefitting from European Central Bank (ECB) bond buying.

Portuguese bond yields sank to to six-week lows ahead of the much anticipated move on fears that a downgrade could, in the worst case, have meant another bailout.

DBRS said the rating decision was based on Portugal's "adherence to the EU economic governance framework, which helps foster credible macroeconomic policies", including Lisbon's progress in reducing its budget deficit.

The Socialist government, which promised in its 2017 draft budget a week ago to cut the deficit to 1.6 percent of GDP from 2.4 percent this year, welcomed DBRS' decision.

"Today's decision increases our own and the markets' confidence in the policies chosen for the country," a finance ministry statement said.

Just a year ago, when the minority Socialist government came to power with the support of two far-left allies, there were widespread concerns over economic policy as the administration sought to roll back austerity launched during a 2011-14 bailout.

Instead, DBRS said the "minority centre-left government continues to demonstrate commitment to comply with the EU fiscal rules and important structural reforms are not expected to be reversed".

All the other main ratings agencies have Portuguese debt as "junk," which means the country relies solely on DBRS for the ECB to continue to buy its bonds.

Despite the rating, DBRS said Portugal faces "significant challenges, including elevated levels of public sector debt, low potential growth, ongoing fiscal pressures and high corporate sector indebtedness".

The economy is expected to grow only about 1 percent this year, far below initial expectations, and many economists think it will not rise much above that next year, causing concern as Portugal's public debt is near 130 percent of GDP, one of the highest in the euro zone. (Editing by Andrei Khalip and Louise Ireland)