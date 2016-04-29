LISBON, April 29 The decision by ratings agency DBRS to maintain Portugal's lowest investment grade mark with stable outlook is a sign of confidence in the economy and the government's course, the finance ministry said on Friday.

"The road ahead will be paved with rigour, but it is reinforced by the fact that stable outlook was maintained," said a spokeswoman at the finance ministry. "The Portuguese economy requires stability and growth enhancing reforms, such as those put forward in the Stability Program and in the National Reform Program," it said.

DBRS' only investment grade rating on Portugal among top ratings agencies qualifies the country for the European Central Bank's asset buying programme, and without it that access would be lost.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge)