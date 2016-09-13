LONDON, Sept 13 Portugal's weak banking sector
remains a source of risk to the government even after an
agreement to recapitalise state-owned bank CGD last month,
ratings agency Moody's said.
The European Commission and Portugal last month agreed in
principle to the recapitalisation, on market terms, of Caixa
Geral de Depositos, envisaging an injection of up to 2.7 billion
euros ($3 billion) in state funds and nearly as much in debt and
equity.
"The banking sector will pose a risk to the sovereign as
long as it is weakly capitalised," Moody's said in a list of
frequently asked questions which addressed whether the agreement
on CGD had changed its view.
The ratings agency did not publish an update on Portugal at
a review scheduled for September 2. It's review before that was
in May.
Moody's, which rates the country Ba1 with a stable outlook,
added that Portugal's weakening economy and increasing risks to
the debt trajectory are exerting downward pressure on the
country's sovereign creditworthiness.
