LISBON Oct 21 Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio
Costa has no doubts that ratings agency DBRS will maintain its
investment grade rating on the country in a review to be
unveiled later on Friday.
"This is not an issue that has been worrying me. Portugal's
financial situation can only lead to a positive decision" by
DBRS, Costa said in televised comments to reporters during a
European Union summit in Brussels.
Rating agency DBRS's lowest investment-grade rating is what
separates heavily indebted Portugal from losing eligibility for
the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme. The other
major agencies rate its debt as "junk".
Without access to the programme, many analysts fear Portugal
would face a debt crisis and need a new bailout. Most believe,
however, that DBRS will maintain its rating.
