(Adds background, other agencies)
NEW YORK Aug 2 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Thursday affirmed Portugal's BB long-term sovereign credit
rating, saying the country has appeared to stick to its bailout
terms over the past year.
"The ratings affirmation reflects our view of the
significant structural reforms the Portuguese government has
undertaken in the past 12 months amid rapidly narrowing current
account deficits, mostly reflecting strong export performance,"
S&P said in a statement.
"The outlook is negative, mainly reflecting our view of
downside risks arising from the euro zone debt crisis and, in
particular, risks associated with Portugal's close trade and
financial links with Spain."
But the country's ratings "could stabilize at the current
level if the government's budgetary performance and structural
reform measures continue as envisaged in the program," the
statement read, which could boost economic fundamentals.
In June Portugal passed the fourth quarterly review of its
78-billion-euro bailout program by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, vowing to stick to the pact's
goals.
Moody's Investors Service rates Portugal Ba3, and Fitch
rates the country BB-plus. Both ratings carry a negative
outlook.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)