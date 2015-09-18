LISBON, Sept 18 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded Portugal's credit rating on Friday to just below investment grade to catch up with the two other major raters, citing a steady economic recovery, while it expected little policy change after next month's election.

Portugal, which exited an international bailout last year with the economy growing again after a three-year recession caused by a debt crisis and austerity, is now rated BB+ with stable outlook by Standard & Poor's, one notch higher than its previous BB mark attributed in early 2012.

Moody's Investor Service and Fitch Ratings also rate Portugal one notch into the "junk" territory. The country lost its investment grade in 2011 when the debt crisis and a government crisis forced it to seek the bailout.

"The upgrade reflects our view of Portugal's steady economic recovery, supported by gradually improving labour market conditions," the agency said in a statement.

It added that although government debt remains "very high" at around 124 percent of GDP in 2015, still being a constraint on credit ratings and growth, budget consolidation has put the debt to GDP ratio on a declining path after 15 consecutive years of increases.

Portugal will hold a general election on Oct. 4 and the race remains in a dead heat with polls showing neither the centre-left opposition Socialists nor the centre-right ruling coalition will gain a full majority in parliament.

But S&P said its expects "broad policy continuity, regardless of the outcome" of the elections as it saw cross-party commitment to budgetary consolidation supporting the higher rating.

"We expect that following the upcoming parliamentary elections in October, the new government will commit to policies that underpin economic growth and further fiscal consolidation."

It warned though that it could consider downgrading Portugal if the new government deviates noticeably from economic policy.

On the other hand, it could raise the ratings if it observed a significant and continued improvement in the economic growth outlook, strong budget consolidation that pulls net government debt below 100 percent of GDP, or an accelerating reduction of private-sector debt. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan)