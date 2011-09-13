* Ex-IMF expert says Greek contagion possible
* Government vows reforms, promises more measures if needed
* PM says European crisis could endanger reforms
(Adds prime minister's quote)
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal will do more if needed
to meet the terms of its EU bailout, the government said on
Tuesday, warning it faced a long and difficult task to deliver
reforms that could be complicated by the euro zone debt crisis.
A former IMF director also warned Portugal may be unable to
avoid contagion from a potential Greek default despite the
government's efforts to minimise risks and meet bailout terms.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters he sees
"with concern everything that is happening in Europe as that
could slow down and complicate our process of change", echoing
last month's warning by the EU/IMF mission that a wider European
crisis could upset Portugal's otherwise positive performance
under its bailout.
Still, state secretary Carlos Moedas said the government is
confident it can deliver on structural reform of an economy that
has struggled for competitiveness since it adopted the euro more
than a decade ago.
"Our satisfaction is modest because we are very conscious
that we are at the beginning of a long and difficult path," told
a conference. "I am confident that we will be able to meet the
reform agenda and that will be the greatest contribution for
Portugal to return to economic growth."
Signs that opinion in Germany is inching toward acceptance
of the idea of a default by Greece have turned analysts' minds
to the likely fallout for the other countries bailed out in the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Teresa Ter-Minassian, who was in charge of the International
Monetary Fund's previous assistance programme for Portugal in
1983 and is now an international economic consultant, said a
default elsewhere in the bloc could push Lisbon's debt yields
further up, making the country's debt load unsustainable.
"A sovereign default within the European Union could involve
contagion for Portugal ... even without fundamental reasons,
without a default, the markets can have a liquidity squeeze that
could create problems," she told reporters on the sidelines of
the same conference.
NEW TRANCHE
At a time when Greece is scrambling to secure its next
payout, the IMF announced on Monday that it had approved a
disbursement of 3.98 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Portugal
after the first review of Lisbon's performance under the
bailout.
In a letter addressed to the IMF and released by the finance
ministry on Tuesday, Lisbon said it was ready to carry out more
measures if required.
"We stand ready to take additional measures that may be
needed to meet the objectives of the economic program," the
letter said.
Ter-Minassian said that despite some implementation risks
such as budget slippages and reform delays, as well as
uncertainties from the broader euro debt crisis, Portugal was
very different from Greece, with a lot less financial and
economic adjustment to be done.
"There is a lot more political and social consensus in
Portugal, which is very important because (a lack of it) is
something that could seriously scare the markets," she said.
"Portugal's chances of differentiating itself from Greece
are growing day by day, the government has shown commitment and
adequate policies of strong adjustment ... The government is
showing a lot of determination in implementing the programme,
which minimises the risks," she said.
Struggling to set itself apart from Greece, Portugal's new
centre-right government is trying to beat this year's budget
goals.
"Nobody in Europe confuses Portugal with Greece," Miguel
Relvas, the minister for parliament affairs, said.
But tax hikes and spending cuts under the bailout are
expected to shrink the economy by 2.2 percent in 2011 and 1.8
percent in 2012 -- potentially making it harder to cut the debt
burden -- before a forecast return to growth in
2013.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge; editing by Patrick
Graham/Ruth Pitchford)
($1 = 0.731 Euros)