* Ex-IMF expert says Greek contagion possible

* Government vows reforms, promises more measures if needed

* PM says European crisis could endanger reforms

(Adds prime minister's quote)

By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal will do more if needed to meet the terms of its EU bailout, the government said on Tuesday, warning it faced a long and difficult task to deliver reforms that could be complicated by the euro zone debt crisis.

A former IMF director also warned Portugal may be unable to avoid contagion from a potential Greek default despite the government's efforts to minimise risks and meet bailout terms.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters he sees "with concern everything that is happening in Europe as that could slow down and complicate our process of change", echoing last month's warning by the EU/IMF mission that a wider European crisis could upset Portugal's otherwise positive performance under its bailout.

Still, state secretary Carlos Moedas said the government is confident it can deliver on structural reform of an economy that has struggled for competitiveness since it adopted the euro more than a decade ago.

"Our satisfaction is modest because we are very conscious that we are at the beginning of a long and difficult path," told a conference. "I am confident that we will be able to meet the reform agenda and that will be the greatest contribution for Portugal to return to economic growth."

Signs that opinion in Germany is inching toward acceptance of the idea of a default by Greece have turned analysts' minds to the likely fallout for the other countries bailed out in the euro zone's debt crisis.

Teresa Ter-Minassian, who was in charge of the International Monetary Fund's previous assistance programme for Portugal in 1983 and is now an international economic consultant, said a default elsewhere in the bloc could push Lisbon's debt yields further up, making the country's debt load unsustainable.

"A sovereign default within the European Union could involve contagion for Portugal ... even without fundamental reasons, without a default, the markets can have a liquidity squeeze that could create problems," she told reporters on the sidelines of the same conference.

NEW TRANCHE

At a time when Greece is scrambling to secure its next payout, the IMF announced on Monday that it had approved a disbursement of 3.98 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Portugal after the first review of Lisbon's performance under the bailout.

In a letter addressed to the IMF and released by the finance ministry on Tuesday, Lisbon said it was ready to carry out more measures if required.

"We stand ready to take additional measures that may be needed to meet the objectives of the economic program," the letter said.

Ter-Minassian said that despite some implementation risks such as budget slippages and reform delays, as well as uncertainties from the broader euro debt crisis, Portugal was very different from Greece, with a lot less financial and economic adjustment to be done.

"There is a lot more political and social consensus in Portugal, which is very important because (a lack of it) is something that could seriously scare the markets," she said.

"Portugal's chances of differentiating itself from Greece are growing day by day, the government has shown commitment and adequate policies of strong adjustment ... The government is showing a lot of determination in implementing the programme, which minimises the risks," she said.

Struggling to set itself apart from Greece, Portugal's new centre-right government is trying to beat this year's budget goals.

"Nobody in Europe confuses Portugal with Greece," Miguel Relvas, the minister for parliament affairs, said.

But tax hikes and spending cuts under the bailout are expected to shrink the economy by 2.2 percent in 2011 and 1.8 percent in 2012 -- potentially making it harder to cut the debt burden -- before a forecast return to growth in 2013. (Writing by Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge; editing by Patrick Graham/Ruth Pitchford) ($1 = 0.731 Euros)