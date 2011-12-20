* Plans to cut compensation for lay offs
LISBON, Dec 20 Portugal will step up its
economic reform drive in coming weeks and will meet with the
'troika' of lenders to its 78-billion-euro bailout next month in
an effort to make the economy more competitive, Finance Minister
Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday.
Enacting structural reforms, especially of Portugal's
inflexible labour market, are set to be a pivotal test of the
country's ability to ride out its debt crisis and create
conditions for long-term economic growth.
Such reforms could also prompt a collision with unions,
which have been steadfast in their opposition to any changes to
generous labour laws that make it very hard to fire workers. A
key proposal is to reduce the amount paid to workers who are
laid off.
Unions staged a general strike last month against austerity
imposed by the bailout but so far their protests have been tame
compared with countries like Greece.
"In January we will meet with the troika and all interested
parties in order to make the process of structural reform of
Portugal's economy and society more dynamic," Gaspar told a
parliamentary committee. "This agenda of structural
transformation makes up the basis of our future prosperity."
The centre-right government, which was elected in June, has
so far focussed on cutting the budget deficit by slashing
spending and raising taxes under the country's bailout.
Officials from the 'troika' -- the European Commission, ECB
and IMF -- have said the country now needs to enact structural
reforms. Portugal was one of the slowest growing economies in
Europe before the economic crisis hit and many analysts say that
is the real key to leaving the debt crisis behind.
"A very important point for the future is that we go beyond
the programme of measures to reinforce the economy's potential
growth and guarantee greater competitiveness," Gaspar said.
The government held an all-day cabinet meeting on Sunday to
discuss its reform agenda.
Treasury secretary Carlos Moedas said one change would be to
reduce the number of days of compensation paid to laid-off
workers to the European average of 12 days for every year worked
from the current system of 30 days.
"We live in a global world and if we don't harmonize with
Europe we will definitely not create more jobs," said Moedas.
The austerity under the bailout has already put Portugal in
its worst recession in many decades and unemployment is at 12.4
percent -- its highest since the 1980s.
Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to
4.5 percent of gross domestic product next year from 5.9 percent
this year and nearly 10 percent in 2010.
Separately, Gaspar also told the commission that Europe had
still not resolved its debt crisis.
"At this moment it is evident that the euro sovereign debt
crisis has not yet been resolved, we have taken some important
steps and others will follow," Gaspar said.
He did not elaborate on what those next steps would be.
