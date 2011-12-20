* Plans to cut compensation for lay offs

LISBON, Dec 20 Portugal will step up its economic reform drive in coming weeks and will meet with the 'troika' of lenders to its 78-billion-euro bailout next month in an effort to make the economy more competitive, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday.

Enacting structural reforms, especially of Portugal's inflexible labour market, are set to be a pivotal test of the country's ability to ride out its debt crisis and create conditions for long-term economic growth.

Such reforms could also prompt a collision with unions, which have been steadfast in their opposition to any changes to generous labour laws that make it very hard to fire workers. A key proposal is to reduce the amount paid to workers who are laid off.

Unions staged a general strike last month against austerity imposed by the bailout but so far their protests have been tame compared with countries like Greece.

"In January we will meet with the troika and all interested parties in order to make the process of structural reform of Portugal's economy and society more dynamic," Gaspar told a parliamentary committee. "This agenda of structural transformation makes up the basis of our future prosperity."

The centre-right government, which was elected in June, has so far focussed on cutting the budget deficit by slashing spending and raising taxes under the country's bailout.

Officials from the 'troika' -- the European Commission, ECB and IMF -- have said the country now needs to enact structural reforms. Portugal was one of the slowest growing economies in Europe before the economic crisis hit and many analysts say that is the real key to leaving the debt crisis behind.

"A very important point for the future is that we go beyond the programme of measures to reinforce the economy's potential growth and guarantee greater competitiveness," Gaspar said.

The government held an all-day cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss its reform agenda.

Treasury secretary Carlos Moedas said one change would be to reduce the number of days of compensation paid to laid-off workers to the European average of 12 days for every year worked from the current system of 30 days.

"We live in a global world and if we don't harmonize with Europe we will definitely not create more jobs," said Moedas.

The austerity under the bailout has already put Portugal in its worst recession in many decades and unemployment is at 12.4 percent -- its highest since the 1980s.

Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product next year from 5.9 percent this year and nearly 10 percent in 2010.

Separately, Gaspar also told the commission that Europe had still not resolved its debt crisis.

"At this moment it is evident that the euro sovereign debt crisis has not yet been resolved, we have taken some important steps and others will follow," Gaspar said.

He did not elaborate on what those next steps would be.

