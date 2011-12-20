* Plans to cut compensation for lay offs
* Reforms next test of bailout
(Updates with IMF)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Dec 20 Portugal vowed on Tuesday
to carry out pivotal economic reforms, with the IMF warning that
success for the country's 78-billion-euro bailout depends on
far-reaching economic changes to boost competitiveness.
Much of the struggle facing the country hinges on how well
it can reform its sclerotic labour market, a task which could
provoke a collision with unions. Similar reforms in Greece led
to street protests, which Portugal's workers have so far not
matched.
Portugal was one of the slowest growing economies in Europe
before the economic crisis hit and many analysts say that is the
real key to dealing with its debt crisis.
"We live in a global world and if we don't harmonize with
Europe we will definitely not create more jobs," Treasury
secretary Carlos Moedas said on Tuesday.
The IMF warned in a report on its second review of
Portugal's bailout that "pervasive structural rigidities" in the
economy need deep reforms to fix.
"The (loan) program's success remains crucially dependent on
strong progress in structural reform," the IMF said in the
report, where it approved the latest review of Portugal's loan.
"Implementation of a wide range of reforms to improve
competitiveness and open up the economy to competition is needed
to tackle Portugal's decade-long growth stagnation," it said.
A key proposal is to reduce the amount paid to workers who
are laid off, just one of the changes to generous labour laws
that make it very hard to fire workers.
Unions staged a general strike last month against austerity
imposed by the bailout but so far their protests have been tame
compared with countries like Greece.
Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told parliament the government
would meet with members of the 'troika' -- the IMF, European
Commission and ECB -- in January in order to move ahead with
reforms.
"This agenda of structural transformation makes up the basis
of our future prosperity," Gaspar said.
The centre-right government, which was elected in June, has
so far focussed on cutting the budget deficit by slashing
spending and raising taxes under the country's bailout.
"A very important point for the future is that we go beyond
the programme of measures to reinforce the economy's potential
growth and guarantee greater competitiveness," Gaspar said.
The government held an all-day cabinet meeting on Sunday to
discuss its reform agenda.
"In January we will meet with the troika and all interested
parties in order to make the process of structural reform of
Portugal's economy and society more dynamic," Gaspar said.
COMPENSATION CRUNCH
Moedas said one change would be to reduce the number of days
of compensation paid to laid-off workers to the European average
of 12 days for every year worked from the current system of 30
days.
"Sustaining the momentum in addressing labour market
rigidities is key," stressed the IMF, adding that much more
competition is also necessary in the Portuguese economy,
especially in the energy sector.
The austerity under the bailout has already tipped Portugal
into its worst recession in many decades and unemployment is at
12.4 percent -- its highest since the 1980s.
Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to
4.5 percent of gross domestic product next year from 5.9 percent
this year and nearly 10 percent in 2010.
Separately, Gaspar also told the commission that Europe had
still not resolved its debt crisis.
"At this moment it is evident that the euro sovereign debt
crisis has not yet been resolved, we have taken some important
steps and others will follow," Gaspar said.
He did not elaborate on what those next steps would be.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Ron
Askew)