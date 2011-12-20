* Plans to cut compensation for lay offs

* Reforms next test of bailout (Updates with IMF)

By Axel Bugge

LISBON, Dec 20 Portugal vowed on Tuesday to carry out pivotal economic reforms, with the IMF warning that success for the country's 78-billion-euro bailout depends on far-reaching economic changes to boost competitiveness.

Much of the struggle facing the country hinges on how well it can reform its sclerotic labour market, a task which could provoke a collision with unions. Similar reforms in Greece led to street protests, which Portugal's workers have so far not matched.

Portugal was one of the slowest growing economies in Europe before the economic crisis hit and many analysts say that is the real key to dealing with its debt crisis.

"We live in a global world and if we don't harmonize with Europe we will definitely not create more jobs," Treasury secretary Carlos Moedas said on Tuesday.

The IMF warned in a report on its second review of Portugal's bailout that "pervasive structural rigidities" in the economy need deep reforms to fix.

"The (loan) program's success remains crucially dependent on strong progress in structural reform," the IMF said in the report, where it approved the latest review of Portugal's loan.

"Implementation of a wide range of reforms to improve competitiveness and open up the economy to competition is needed to tackle Portugal's decade-long growth stagnation," it said.

A key proposal is to reduce the amount paid to workers who are laid off, just one of the changes to generous labour laws that make it very hard to fire workers.

Unions staged a general strike last month against austerity imposed by the bailout but so far their protests have been tame compared with countries like Greece.

Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar told parliament the government would meet with members of the 'troika' -- the IMF, European Commission and ECB -- in January in order to move ahead with reforms.

"This agenda of structural transformation makes up the basis of our future prosperity," Gaspar said.

The centre-right government, which was elected in June, has so far focussed on cutting the budget deficit by slashing spending and raising taxes under the country's bailout.

"A very important point for the future is that we go beyond the programme of measures to reinforce the economy's potential growth and guarantee greater competitiveness," Gaspar said.

The government held an all-day cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss its reform agenda.

"In January we will meet with the troika and all interested parties in order to make the process of structural reform of Portugal's economy and society more dynamic," Gaspar said.

COMPENSATION CRUNCH

Moedas said one change would be to reduce the number of days of compensation paid to laid-off workers to the European average of 12 days for every year worked from the current system of 30 days.

"Sustaining the momentum in addressing labour market rigidities is key," stressed the IMF, adding that much more competition is also necessary in the Portuguese economy, especially in the energy sector.

The austerity under the bailout has already tipped Portugal into its worst recession in many decades and unemployment is at 12.4 percent -- its highest since the 1980s.

Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product next year from 5.9 percent this year and nearly 10 percent in 2010.

Separately, Gaspar also told the commission that Europe had still not resolved its debt crisis.

"At this moment it is evident that the euro sovereign debt crisis has not yet been resolved, we have taken some important steps and others will follow," Gaspar said.

He did not elaborate on what those next steps would be. (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Ron Askew)