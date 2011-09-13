* Ex-IMF expert says Greek contagion possible
* Government vows reforms, promises more measures if needed
* IMF approves first review of bailout
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal will take more budget
steps if needed to meet the terms of its EU bailout while the
state secretary overseeing the process warned it faced a long
and difficult task to deliver reforms.
Speaking at the same conference, a former IMF director
warned Portugal may be unable to avoid contagion from Greece's
possible default despite strong efforts by the government to
minimise risks and rigorously implement the bailout's terms.
State secretary Carlos Moedas said the government is
confident it can deliver on structural reform of an economy that
has struggled for competitiveness since it adopted the euro more
than a decade ago.
"Our satisfaction is modest because we are very conscious
that we are at the beginning of a long and difficult path," told
a conference. "I am confident that we will be able to meet the
reform agenda and that will be the greatest contribution for
Portugal to return to economic growth."
Signs that opinion in Germany is inching toward acceptance
of the idea of a default by Greece have turned analysts' minds
to the likely fallout for the other countries bailed out in the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Teresa Ter-Minassian, who was in charge of the International
Monetary Fund's previous assistance programme for Portugal in
1983 and is now an international economic consultant, said
contagion could push its debt yields further up, making the
country's debt load unsustainable.
"A sovereign default within the European Union could involve
contagion for Portugal ... even without fundamental reasons,
without a default, the markets can have a liquidity squeeze that
could create problems," she told reporters on the sidelines of
the same conference.
It would be "desirable" for Europe and the IMF to continue
backing Greece's efforts to stabilise its debt, she said.
Under the current 78 billion euro ($106 billion) aid
package, the country must cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent
of gross domestic product this year from 9.2 percent last year.
The centre-right government is carrying out sweeping budget
cuts, tax hikes and economic reforms to meet the bailout goals.
NEW TRANCHE
At a time when Greece is scrambling to secure its next
payout, the IMF announced on Monday that it had approved a
disbursement of 3.98 billion euros to Portugal after the first
review of the country's performance under the bailout.
In a letter addressed to the IMF and released by the finance
ministry on Tuesday, Lisbon said it was ready to carry out more
measures if required.
"We stand ready to take additional measures that may be
needed to meet the objectives of the economic program," the
letter said.
Ter-Minassian said that despite some implementation risks
such as budget slippages and reform delays, as well as
uncertainties in the current euro zone debt crisis, Portugal's
conditions were very different from Greece, with a lot less
financial and economic adjustment to be done.
"There is a lot more political and social consensus in
Portugal, which is very important because (a lack of it) is
something that could seriously scare the markets," she said.
"Portugal's chances of differentiating itself from Greece
are growing day by day, the government has shown commitment and
adequate policies of strong adjustment ... The government is
showing a lot of determination in implementing the programme,
which minimises the risks," she said.
Portugal's new centre-right government has pledged to do
whatever is necessary to differentiate the country from Greece
and part of that strategy is based on attempting to beat this
year's budget goals.
"Nobody in Europe confuses Portugal with Greece," Miguel
Relvas, the minister for parliament affairs, said.
Portugal has to bring its budget deficit down to 5.9 percent
of gross domestic product this year from last year's 9.2
percent, and the further to 4.5 percent next year and to 3
percent in 2013.
Tax hikes and spending cuts making part of the bailout terms
are expected to cause a deep economic recession this year and
next, with the economy seen contracting 2.2 percent in 2011 and
1.8 percent in 2012, before it returns to growth in 2013.
Analysts say the recession makes Portugal increasingly
vulnerable to contagion from the Greek crisis
