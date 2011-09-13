* Ex-IMF expert says Greek contagion possible

* Government vows reforms, promises more measures if needed

* IMF approves first review of bailout

(Adds details, ex-IMF director, quotes)

By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal will take more budget steps if needed to meet the terms of its EU bailout while the state secretary overseeing the process warned it faced a long and difficult task to deliver reforms.

Speaking at the same conference, a former IMF director warned Portugal may be unable to avoid contagion from Greece's possible default despite strong efforts by the government to minimise risks and rigorously implement the bailout's terms.

State secretary Carlos Moedas said the government is confident it can deliver on structural reform of an economy that has struggled for competitiveness since it adopted the euro more than a decade ago.

"Our satisfaction is modest because we are very conscious that we are at the beginning of a long and difficult path," told a conference. "I am confident that we will be able to meet the reform agenda and that will be the greatest contribution for Portugal to return to economic growth."

Signs that opinion in Germany is inching toward acceptance of the idea of a default by Greece have turned analysts' minds to the likely fallout for the other countries bailed out in the euro zone's debt crisis.

Teresa Ter-Minassian, who was in charge of the International Monetary Fund's previous assistance programme for Portugal in 1983 and is now an international economic consultant, said contagion could push its debt yields further up, making the country's debt load unsustainable.

"A sovereign default within the European Union could involve contagion for Portugal ... even without fundamental reasons, without a default, the markets can have a liquidity squeeze that could create problems," she told reporters on the sidelines of the same conference.

It would be "desirable" for Europe and the IMF to continue backing Greece's efforts to stabilise its debt, she said.

Under the current 78 billion euro ($106 billion) aid package, the country must cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 9.2 percent last year. The centre-right government is carrying out sweeping budget cuts, tax hikes and economic reforms to meet the bailout goals.

NEW TRANCHE

At a time when Greece is scrambling to secure its next payout, the IMF announced on Monday that it had approved a disbursement of 3.98 billion euros to Portugal after the first review of the country's performance under the bailout.

In a letter addressed to the IMF and released by the finance ministry on Tuesday, Lisbon said it was ready to carry out more measures if required.

"We stand ready to take additional measures that may be needed to meet the objectives of the economic program," the letter said.

Ter-Minassian said that despite some implementation risks such as budget slippages and reform delays, as well as uncertainties in the current euro zone debt crisis, Portugal's conditions were very different from Greece, with a lot less financial and economic adjustment to be done.

"There is a lot more political and social consensus in Portugal, which is very important because (a lack of it) is something that could seriously scare the markets," she said.

"Portugal's chances of differentiating itself from Greece are growing day by day, the government has shown commitment and adequate policies of strong adjustment ... The government is showing a lot of determination in implementing the programme, which minimises the risks," she said.

Portugal's new centre-right government has pledged to do whatever is necessary to differentiate the country from Greece and part of that strategy is based on attempting to beat this year's budget goals.

"Nobody in Europe confuses Portugal with Greece," Miguel Relvas, the minister for parliament affairs, said.

Portugal has to bring its budget deficit down to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from last year's 9.2 percent, and the further to 4.5 percent next year and to 3 percent in 2013.

Tax hikes and spending cuts making part of the bailout terms are expected to cause a deep economic recession this year and next, with the economy seen contracting 2.2 percent in 2011 and 1.8 percent in 2012, before it returns to growth in 2013.

Analysts say the recession makes Portugal increasingly vulnerable to contagion from the Greek crisis (Writing by Andrei Khalip and Axel Bugge; editing by Patrick Graham)