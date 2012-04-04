(Adds Commission comment, background)
HELSINKI, April 4 European policymakers should
be ready to provide more help to Portugal some time in the
future, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn said in a Finnish television interview shown on Wednesday.
"From the European Union side, it would be wise to be
prepared that some kind of bridge needs to be built when
Portugal returns to the markets," Rehn told television channel
MTV3.
It was not clear what help he believed was needed, and Rehn
added that Portugal's situation was different to that of Greece.
Portugal received a bailout of 78 billion euros ($104
billion) from the EU and the International Monetary Fund last
year after it was cut off from markets last year because of
investor concerns about its ability to service its large debt
because of the low competitiveness of its slow growing economy.
Lisbon is to tap markets again in the second half of 2013.
Asked what Rehn meant by a "bridge" for Portugal, his
spokesman Amadeu Altafaj said:
"Vice President Rehn's remark... was just an expression of
our commitment to Portugal," he told a news briefing.
"Portugal is on track. Portugal has and will continue to
have the support of the European Commission and EU institutions
as it is working very hard to build confidence on the markets."
Euro zone officials have been at pains to stress publicly
that Portugal is on course to return to borrowing privately
without further EU support. But many private sector analysts are
sceptical of its ability to avoid a similar course to Greece,
which has been bailed out twice and had to restructure its
private sector debt.
Asked if Rehn was talking about the possibility of the euro
zone's bailout fund providing partial insurance for bonds issued
by Portugal for some time after Lisbon returns to market,
Altafaj said:
"At this time it is speculative, we will have to see what
the situation looks like in the market in terms of interest
rates at the time."
"What is important today is to reinforce confidence among
market participants. The first signs are there, interest rates
have been decreasing slightly and the country is doing its
utmost to show all market participants that it is reforming
deeply its economy," Altafaj said.
Yields of Portuguese benchmark 10-year bonds fell from a
peak of 17.39 percent in the end of January to 11.33 at the end
of March but have since rebounded to 12.11 percent today.
Peter Weiss, a European Commission official who is part of
the team of international lenders overseeing Lisbon's progress
in reforms necessary to receive tranches of the bailout, said on
Tuesday no second bailout was envisaged at this time.
"Our assumption is that the (current) programme is enough.
Whether Portugal can convince markets, is another question of
course," the official said.
"For the time being our assumption is that the programme is
on track and should lead to Portugal regaining markets access in
2013," Weiss said.
